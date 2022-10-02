Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Best Motivational Quotes by ‘Father of the Nation’

(Photo: iStock)
Mahatma Gandhi's real name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and he is popularly known as the 'Father of the Nation'.
He was a strong believer in 'satya' (truth) and 'ahimsa' (non-violence) and he used these ideologies to free the country from the oppressive rule of the British.
Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869, in Porbandar and we celebrate his birth anniversary every year in the form of a national holiday. In fact, Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three most important national holidays of the country.
It was Gandhi's courage, optimism, and principles that ensured that India became an independent nation.
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022, let's have a look at his famous quotes.
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
“We may never be strong enough to be entirely non-violent in thought, word, and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it.”
“When restraint and courtesy are added to strength, the latter becomes irresistible.”
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”
“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”
“My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.”
“All the religions of the world, while they may differ in other respects, unitedly proclaim that nothing lives in this world but truth.”
“Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.”
“A ‘no’ uttered from the deepest conviction is better than a ‘yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble.”
“Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment.”