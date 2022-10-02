Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Best Motivational Quotes by ‘Father of the Nation’

Mahatma Gandhi's real name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and he is popularly known as the 'Father of the Nation'.

He was a strong believer in 'satya' (truth) and 'ahimsa' (non-violence) and he used these ideologies to free the country from the oppressive rule of the British.

Gandhi was born on 2 October, 1869, in Porbandar and we celebrate his birth anniversary every year in the form of a national holiday. In fact, Gandhi Jayanti is one of the three most important national holidays of the country.

It was Gandhi's courage, optimism, and principles that ensured that India became an independent nation.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022, let's have a look at his famous quotes.