Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Speech for School Children on Gandhiji's Birthday

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on the second day of October month to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gandhiji, Father of Nation who sacrificed his life while fighting for the freedom of the country. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 2 October.

The day is recognised as National Holiday in India and is celebrated with honour, respect, zeal, and enthusiasm. To celebrate the day and pay tribute to the greatest freedom fighter & patriotic leader of the country, People participate in essay competitions, patriotic events, prayer ceremonies, and more.

Students take part in debate and speech competitions to promote and pay tribute to Gandhiji's non-violence principles and moral values. Let us read about some best speech ideas on the occasion of 153 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Bapu).