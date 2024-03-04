Mahashivratri 2024: Puja Samagri, Rituals & Bhog For Shiva

The rituals include chanting prayers and fasting while remembering Lord Shiva and they reflect on the morals and qualities like honesty, forgiving others, charity, and discovery of Shiva.

During this occasion, Belpatra, bhang, Dhatura, madar flower, white sandalwood, white flowers, Ganga water, and cow's milk are offered in honor of Bhole Shankar. All the wishes are said to come true if the devotees fast on Mahashivratri and worship Shiva and Parvati. The saints say that Lord Shiva is satisfied with just a pot of water and Belpatra, there are other offerings and Prasad which are given to Lord Shiva, granting individuals the special blessings of Mahadev.