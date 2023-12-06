Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: 10 Quotes by BR Ambedkar for Inspiration & Motivation

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Inspiring quotes by BR Ambedkar to share with friends and family.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The death anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar is recognised as Mahaparinirvan Diwas every year on 6 December. BR Ambedkar is one of the prominent names in Indian democracy. He has played multiple roles of a politician, social reformer, economist, and a jurist during his life. Also known as Babasaheb, BR Ambedkar is widely renowned for his substantial contribution to the first draft of the Indian constitution.
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar relentlessly fought against multiple issues faced by the poor and lower castes in the society including social discrimination and untouchability. He has been rewarded with the most prestigious civilian award Bharat Ratna for his magnificent contribution in the society. Moreover, Dr. Ambedkar has served as the Law and Justice Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet.
BR Ambedkar died honorably and peacefully on 6 December 1956. On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we have curated some top inspiration and motivational quotes for you to appreciate his teachings.
Following are top most quotes by BR Ambedkar that everyone must read on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas.
Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility which is an essence of the true religious act.
Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.
Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of society alone, but for the development of himself.
Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.
Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.
Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.
Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.
The history of India for many centuries was the history of a people who were plundered, looted, and conquered.
Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.
So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.
