Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Gurpurab Wishes, Quotes, Poster & Messages

Gurpurab 2023: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a momentous occasion for the Sikh community worldwide. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism. He was born on the full moon day of the Kartik month in the Nanakshahi calendar, which corresponds to November in the Gregorian calendar. In 2023, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, November 27.
Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by Sikhs around the world. Gurdwaras are adorned with colorful decorations and illuminated with vibrant lights. Devotees gather to recite sacred hymns, listen to spiritual discourses, and partake in the communal meal known as langar, which symbolizes equality and shared brotherhood.
"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."
"I am neither male nor female, nor am I sexless. I am the Peaceful One, whose form is self-effulgent, powerful radiance."
"Speak only that which will bring you honor."
"He who regards all men as equals is religious."
"There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality, and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained."
"Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die."
"The world is a drama, staged in a dream."
"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore."
"What should the yogi have to fear? Trees, plants and all that is inside and outside is He Himself."
"Those who have loved are those that have found God."
• May Guru Nanak Dev Ji encourage all of us to achieve all our dreams, bless us with peace, and shower us with eternal happiness and joy. Happy Gurpurab!
• May Guru Nanak Ji be our support and guidance throughout our lives. Happy Gurpurab!
• May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s spiritual teachings enlighten us, and may we obtain whatever we wish for. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
• May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Ji guide us along the correct path in life. Heartiest Gurpurab wishes!
• May Lord Guru Nanak encourage us to achieve our hopes and aspirations in life and help all of us to always maintain peace and tranquillity. Wishing everyone a very Happy Gurpurab 2023!
• May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten our heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
• On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti I pray that happiness and blessings always surround all of us as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the commemoration of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.
