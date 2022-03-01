Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and Status

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on Maha Shivratri.
Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year on the Krishna Chaturdashi of Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it is being observed on Tuesday, 01 March 2022.
As the name suggests, Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as 'Bholenath'.
Devotees of Lord Shiva worship him on this auspicious occasion of Shivratri and celebrate the day with zest and fervour. Some devotees also observe a fast on this day.
Here, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
May Lord Shiva bless you with good health and happy life on this auspicious occasion. Happy Maha Shivratri!
I hope all your wishes and desires come true. Happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family!
Maha Shivratri is a day dedicated to Bolhenath. May he bless you with peace and prosperity. Happy Maha Shivratri!
Wishing you and your family a very happy Maha Shivratri! May Lord Shiva grant all your wishes and bless you, with everlasting happiness!
Hope you have a wonderful Shivratri and a great life ahead. Happy Maha Shivratri!
