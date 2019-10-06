Navami 2020 Wishes: Quotes, Pics & Greetings for Durga Navami

Maha Navami is being celebrated on 25 October 2020. The Quint Maha Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navaratri . | (Photo Courtesy: iStock) Lifestyle Maha Navami is being celebrated on 25 October 2020.

Maha Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla paksha in the Indian month of Ashwina. This day falls in the month of September and October according to the English calendar and this year it is being celebrated on 25 October.

According to mythological facts, Devi Durga fought Mahishasur, the king of demons, for nine days. The ninth day is the final day before the Goddess won over the evil with her strength and her wisdom. So Maha Navami is also believed as the eve of starting something new on Vijaya Dashami. Here are some quotes, images, wishes and greetings for this auspicious day.

“With goddess Durga showering her grace and blessings to fill our home and hearts with it, may this Navaratri be extra special, to share this moment with the world.

Wish you a Happy Maha Navami.”

“May the festival ff Maha Navmi be the harbinger of joy and prosperity.

As the holy occasion of Maha Navmi is here and

the atmosphere is filled

with the spirit of mirth and love.

Hoping this festival

will bring peace and prosperity for everyone.

Happy Maha Navami.”

“This Maha Durga Navami, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganesh Ji’s trunk wealth & prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his laddoos & may your troubles be as small as his mouse.

Happy Maha Navami.”

