Magha Purnima 2024 Date And Time: Puja Rituals And Significance Of Full Moon Day

The full moon day occurring in the month of Magha is known as Magha Purnima. There are several religious beliefs attached to this auspicious day. One of them is the holy bath. Every day has a special meaning during this month for charity work. Magha Purnima is also known as Maghi Purnima, which is the last and the most important day in the month of Magha. On the auspicious day of Magha Purnima, observing the Satyanarayan Vrat, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu, taking a holy bath in the Ganga river, and engaging in acts of charity are recommended.

In addition, feeding Brahmins and cows is considered meritorious. Let's know about the date, timings, rituals, and significance of the day.