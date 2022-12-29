Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes by Him, & Messages

Guru Gobind Singh is an inspirational person who people will not forget. This year, in 2022, Guru Gobind Singh will mark his 355th birth anniversary. It is important to note that Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 is all set to be observed on Thursday, 29 December. He was the tenth Guru of Sikhs and was known as Dashmesh pita. People religiously follow him and his teachings so his birth anniversary is grandly celebrated in India.

One should note that Guru Gobind Singh introduced the five Ks which are Kanga, Kesh, Kachera, Kara, and Kirpan, in Sikhism. As per the Sikh calendar, Gobind Singh Ji was born in January 1666. He was born to the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur and Mata Gujri as Gobind Rai in Patna Sahib, Bihar. These are the details we have.