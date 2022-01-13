Magh Bihu 2022: Date, Significance, and Importance

Magh Bihu 2022: Significance and Importance

Also known as a harvest festival, Magh Bihu is a festival celebrated in India dedicated to Lord Surya. While it is celebrated by different names and ways across the length and breadth of India, it always falls on 14 January.

The primary significance of the festival is that it marks the end of winter, so that days become longer and nights become shorter. Magh Bihu's date is also important as it is symbolic of harvesting. This is because from this day forth, farmers across India begin to harvest Rabi crops. Hence, it is safe to say that food plays a huge role in this festival

Additionally, while people celebrate Magh Bihu in a wide variety of ways, most people wake up early in the morning, take a dip in the holy river Ganges and offer their prayers to the Sun God.

Besides this, irrespective of state traditions, all Indians clean their houses and decorate them to bring in the festive spirit and the prosperity that the sun god will bestow on them.