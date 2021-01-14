Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Makar Sankranti: If you have not wished your loved ones still, here are some quotes, wishes, images, and greetings.
Makar Sankranti is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar celebrating the movement of the Sun from Dakshinayan (Southern Hemisphere) to Uttarayana (Northern Hemisphere). The transition of the Sun or Uttarayana, when days get longer and the winter season starts ebbing, signals the start of the harvest season in India.
People in India celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti with great zeal and enthusiasm and greet people with beautiful messages, images and quotes. Makar Sankranti also the time when people across India prepare delicacies made of til or sesame and gur or jaggery.
If you have not wished your loved ones still, here are some quotes, wishes, images, cards and greetings in English and Hindi.
Makar Sankranti 2021: Wishes to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram
Happy Makar Sankranti!
I hope you are blessed with peace, prosperity, and good harvest this Makar Sankranti.
Warm wishes for a Makar Sankranti filled with sweet moments you will cherish forever!
Wishing you and your family happiness, warmth, and moments you cherish today and forever.
Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God fulfills all your wishes on this auspicious occasion.
I hope this harvest season brings you prosperity and happiness.
Have a joyous Makar Sankranti!
Makar Sankranti 2021: Images to Share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram
Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes in HindiMakar Sankranti 2021 greetings for sharing on WhatsApp, FacebookMakar Sankranti 2021 wishes in Hindi for sharing on WhatsApp
