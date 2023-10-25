Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time: When and How To Watch Chandra Grahan In India

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Timing in India
(Image: iStock)
Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time in India: Solar and Lunar eclipse has always been a phenomenon of awe that makes people curious and is also a phenomenon that gives rise to lots of doubts and superstitions for ages. The month of October has marked the beginning of fall and people should get ready to witness the celestial phenomenon of lunar eclipse in this month. This month, the lunar and solar eclipse took place in a span of two weeks. The partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky on October 28-29.
According to NASA, lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase when the moon and sun are aligned and the earth's shadow falls on the moon's surface turning it into a bright red for a few hours. When the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun, a partial lunar eclipse can be witnessed. Let's get a detailed overview of date, time, and when or how to watch the lunar eclipse in October 2023.
According to the Press Information Bureau, the moon will enter the penumbral phase at midnight on October 28 but the umbral phase where the eclipse will be visible more clearly, will begin in the early hours of October 29.
The umbral phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 1:05 AM on October 29 and will end at 2:24 AM. The eclipse will be there for 1 hour and 19 minutes.
Lunar Eclipse will be visible in the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north–eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean. The Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible from all places of India around midnight, as per some reports.
