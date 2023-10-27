Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time: Chandra Grahan Dos and Don'ts Here

Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today, Chandra Grahan Date and Time in India: We were already informed by NASA of the upcoming lunar eclipse in October 2023 and they had also mentioned the solar eclipse that was witnessed by people a few days back. Solar and Lunar eclipse is a phenomenon of awe that makes people curious and also gives rise to lots of doubts and superstitions for ages. The month of October has marked the beginning of fall and people will witness the celestial phenomenon of the lunar eclipse in the night sky on October 28-29.

According to NASA, lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase when the moon and sun are aligned and the earth's shadow falls on the moon's surface turning it into a bright red for a few hours. When the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun, a partial lunar eclipse can be witnessed. Let's get to know the date and time of the lunar eclipse along with the dos and don'ts of it in India.