Lunar Eclipse 2023 Date and Time: Chandra Grahan Dos and Don'ts Here

Lunar Eclipse 2023: date, time, and dos, don'ts to follow
(Photo: iStock)
Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today, Chandra Grahan Date and Time in India: We were already informed by NASA of the upcoming lunar eclipse in October 2023 and they had also mentioned the solar eclipse that was witnessed by people a few days back. Solar and Lunar eclipse is a phenomenon of awe that makes people curious and also gives rise to lots of doubts and superstitions for ages. The month of October has marked the beginning of fall and people will witness the celestial phenomenon of the lunar eclipse in the night sky on October 28-29.
According to NASA, lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase when the moon and sun are aligned and the earth's shadow falls on the moon's surface turning it into a bright red for a few hours. When the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun, a partial lunar eclipse can be witnessed. Let's get to know the date and time of the lunar eclipse along with the dos and don'ts of it in India.
According to the Press Information Bureau, the moon will enter the penumbral phase at midnight on October 28 but the umbral phase where the eclipse will be visible more clearly, will begin in the early hours of October 29.
The umbral phase of the lunar eclipse will begin at 1:05 AM on October 29 and will end at 2:24 AM. The eclipse will be there for 1 hour and 19 minutes.
1. Do take a bath before and after the Lunar Eclipse.
2. Do sprinkle Gangajal in the house after the Lunar Eclipse.
3. Do put Tulsi Patra or Kusha seeds in all the food and beverages.
4. Don't cook and eat during the Eclipse time.
5. Do not touch any god or goddess idol in any way during the Eclipse time.
6. Do not sleep during the Lunar Eclipse.
7. Do Dhyan Yog or Meditation while chanting 'Om'.
8. Do not go out, stay inside and refrain from beginning any new projects or activities.
9. Don't use or carry any sharp tools like scissors, blades, or knives.
10. Don't visit or enter the temple.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)