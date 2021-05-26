Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE: How & Where to Watch Chandra Grahan

The first total Lunar Eclipse of the year 2021 will occur on 26 May 2021. It will be visible in some parts of in India, South Asia, East Asia, Australia, and much of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Lunar Eclipse is known as Chandra Grahan in Hindi.

A total Lunar Eclipse happens when Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, and restricts the sunlight from directly reaching the moon.

This year, during the Lunar Eclipse, sky gazers will witness a Super Blood Moon. It is called blood moon because it appears reddish in colour.

The moon's orbit around Earth is elliptical, so when the moon comes to the point on its orbit which is closest to Earth, it appears larger than usual, and therefore is called a Super Moon.