Lohri Festival 2021: Significance, Shubh Muhurat Time & Date

Lohri is one of most popular and revered Punjabi festivals celebrated in India with great ritualistic fervour and is celebrated on 13 January every year.The festival pays homage to Surya (the sun god), in hopes that the god graces the occasion with his presence during the bumper harvest.

Celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm, the festival marks the end of sowing season and the beginning of the farming season. Also known as the ‘harvest festival,’ the festivities are a way to solemnise harvesting of the rabi (winter) crops through traditional folk songs, dances and delectables.

The festival is primarily celebrated in northern states of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Initially, it was celebrated on the shortest day and longest night of the year. Later, people started celebrating it at the end of the chilly winters.