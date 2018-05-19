How the Humble Ruskin Bond Welcomed Me Into His Home in the Hills 

Over the course of the next hour, we spoke about his latest collection of short stories, Stumbling Through Life, and about pretty much everything else,

After I’d finished my interview, Ruskin Bond showed me around his house. I told him how I loved his bright yellow walls and his pretty wooden furniture, and he nodded and told me about how he loved that the sun came “right into my room!” I’d seen pictures of his room before – the bed he sits and writes on, the window he looks out of, the shelves he rifles through.

“All I’ve ever wanted, ever since I was a little boy, was my own room,” he said, as we stood at the window surveying his room and the mountainscape outside.