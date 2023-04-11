Laylat al-Qadr 2023 Date: When To Celebrate the Night of Power in India?

Laylat al-Qadr or also known as Laylat ul-Qadr has a great significance for Muslims all around the globe. The night of power is observed in the holy month of Ramadan and it is the same night during which the Holy Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by angel Jibreel.

Laylat al-Qadr is observed in the last ten days of the Ramadan and it is considered as the Night of Measures, Night of Decree, and the Night of Value.

Muslims celebrate the Laylat al-Qadr whole night with great zeal and enthusiasm by reciting Holy Quran, offering prayers, and seeking forgiveness. It is also called as the 'Night of Forgiveness' because Allah forgives all the sins of believers during this night.

Let us read about the date of Laylat al-Qadr 2023 in India, its significance, and how to celebrate the night of power.