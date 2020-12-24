Last Minute Digital Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Family & Friends

Christmas Day is celebrated all over the world on 25 December with great enthusiasm. Crowded marketplaces are decorated with Christmas trees and lights. People celebrate this special day by giving gifts to their friends and family.
With the new strains of COVID-19 found in South Africa and the United Kingdom, restrictions have been re-imposed in many states in India. So, even if you can’t venture out for a special Christmas dinner or purchase that gift you wanted to buy, you might still be able to save the day.
If you have not yet decided what to gift your friends and family on Christmas this year, The Quint has compiled a list of last-minute digital gift ideas that are hassle-free and can be purchased in minutes:
We all have a lot more time on our hands to pursue a hobby or a goal we had jotted down this year, and today’s technology and a wide array of platforms have made it very easy.
Kindle Unlimited
We’ve all got a lot more time to read, so make it easy to catch up on some reading without having to go to the library. The Kindle Unlimited subscription is a great platform to read a wide range of books on any device and even has a 30-day trial. After the 30-day trial period ends, the subscription fees is Rs 169 per month.
Amazon Audible
Is your mom an on the go person but still tries to take some time out to read? Make life easy by gifting her an Audible audio books subscription. Audio books are a great and simple way to listen to a book while you are busy with something and some books are even narrated by the authors themselves.
Audible is currently offering an exclusive Amazon Prime 90-day free trial period with 3 free books. After the trial period ends, the subscription fees is Rs 199 per month.
Masterclass
Fancy learning cooking lessons from Gordon Ramsay? Or acting by Natalie Portman? Or if the person you want to buy a Christmas gift likes to spend their time attending to their plants, why not sponsor a masterclass by self-proclaimed “Gangster Gardner” Ron Finley.
Masterclass is the perfect platform to learn, explore and evolve hobbies. Masterclass is a steaming platform which hosts video lessons by more than 80 of the world’s best in what they do. They are currently running a limited time annual-subscription offer where you buy one subscription and get one free.
If you are not sure what the person likes or want them to shop without any hassles, gift cards are a simple way to show you affections.
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, there are a lot of platforms which are still offering gift cards. Amazon, Flipkart, Big Bazaar and beauty product platforms like Sephora and UltaBeauty, which usually have items on sales and give away discounts during Christmas, are currently offering gift cards.
One of the best to pay homage to the Christmas spirit is by making a donation in the person’s name towards a cause, especially towards frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
GiveIndia is a platform where you can choose a charity or a foundation to donate to. From sponsoring a child’s education to help women fight against domestic violence cases, GiveIndia is a recognised and secure donation platform.
If you would like to help during the current coronavirus pandemic through your donation, you can contribute to the The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees COVID-19 Relief Fund and/or to the World Heath Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
