Lala Lajpat Rai’s Birth Anniversary: Quotes of ‘Punjab Kesari’

Lala Lajpat Rai, one of the most prominent and inspirational leaders of India’s struggle for independence. He was born on 28 January 1865. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti every year.

Popularly known as 'Punjab Kesari' or the 'Lion of Punjab', Lala Lajpat Rai was an outstanding leader, statesman, historian and educationist, distinguished editor, ardent social and religious reformer and powerful orator.

He was one of the three prominent leaders of the Congress’ who made up the trinity Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal).

Lala Lajpat Rai died a martyr while leading a demonstration against the Simon Commission in Lahore.

In this article we have curated some quotes and images of Lala Lajpat Rai.