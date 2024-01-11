Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 Quotes by India’s 2nd Prime Minister

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2024: Popular quotes to remember on this day.
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on 2 October 1904, at Mughalsarai, in Uttar Pradesh. His father was a school teacher who died when Lal Bahadur Shastri was only a year and a half old. He was brought up by his mother along with other siblings at her father's house. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. We should honour his contributions to the development of our country on his death anniversary.
Lal Bahadur Shastri died on 11 January 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He expired a day after signing a peace treaty with Pakistan to finish the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. India is gearing up to observe the death anniversary of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri on Thursday, 11 January. We should all remember him and his works as the second Prime Minister.
"The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong."
"True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means."
"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."
"The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals."
"The economic issues are most vital for us and it is of the highest importance that we should fight our biggest enemies - Poverty and unemployment."
"Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people."
"Success in science and scientific work comes not through the provision of unlimited or big resources but in the wise and careful selection of problems and objectives. Above all, what is required is hard sustained work and dedication."
"We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression."
"India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."
