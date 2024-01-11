Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 Quotes by India’s 2nd Prime Minister

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on 2 October 1904, at Mughalsarai, in Uttar Pradesh. His father was a school teacher who died when Lal Bahadur Shastri was only a year and a half old. He was brought up by his mother along with other siblings at her father's house. Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. We should honour his contributions to the development of our country on his death anniversary.

Lal Bahadur Shastri died on 11 January 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He expired a day after signing a peace treaty with Pakistan to finish the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war. India is gearing up to observe the death anniversary of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri on Thursday, 11 January. We should all remember him and his works as the second Prime Minister.