Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Facts About India's First Female Teacher

Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary is on 3 January.
Savitribai Phule was one of the most inspirational people in the history of India and her life still inspires millions of Indian women who want to do something and contribute to the education system of the country. She was the first female school teacher in the 19th century and today you may see social media flooded with messages and posts by politicians and influential people to celebrate the 193rd birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule in 2024.
Savitribai Phule is a woman who broke the traditional stereotypes at a time when women's grievances were rarely heard. Savitribai Phule and her husband, Jyotirao Phule, opened India's first school for women in Pune in 1848. Later, Savitribai also founded 17 more schools thus any girl or woman reading today owes it to her.
Savitribai Phule was born on 3 January 1831 in the Naigaon district of Maharashtra. She was born in a family of farmers and at the tender age of nine, she was married to 12-year-old Jyotirao Phule.
Savitribai Phule worked all her life to facilitate women's education and the abolition of discrimination against people of different genders and castes.
She wrote the famous poem 'Go Get Education' to encourage the backward and oppressed class people to get an education.
Savitribai trained at Ms. Farar's Institution in Ahmednagar and in Ms. Mitchell's school in Pune to become the first female teacher.
Her first collection of poems, Kavya Phule, was published in 1854 and highlights the importance of English and education.
Phule died when she was 66 at the time of the bubonic plague in Pune.
