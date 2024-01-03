Savitribai Phule Birth Anniversary: Facts About India's First Female Teacher

Savitribai Phule was one of the most inspirational people in the history of India and her life still inspires millions of Indian women who want to do something and contribute to the education system of the country. She was the first female school teacher in the 19th century and today you may see social media flooded with messages and posts by politicians and influential people to celebrate the 193rd birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule in 2024.

Savitribai Phule is a woman who broke the traditional stereotypes at a time when women's grievances were rarely heard. Savitribai Phule and her husband, Jyotirao Phule, opened India's first school for women in Pune in 1848. Later, Savitribai also founded 17 more schools thus any girl or woman reading today owes it to her.