Kiss Day 2023 Date, Significance, and How To Celebrate This Valentine's Week

Kiss Day 2023 Valentine's Week: Date, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 13 February, a day before the Valentine's Day. The day is dedicated to all the lovers who express their emotions and feelings via kissing.
A kiss is one of the sweet and intimate gestures to make your partner feel special and loved. When people cannot express their feelings in words, they show some romantic gestures like kissing to express their love and affection towards the partner.
Lets us know about the history and significance of celebrating the Kiss Day 2023.
There is no known history about celebrating the Kiss Day on seventh day of the Valentine's week. However, people celebrate this day to seal their relationship with a sweet kiss.
Kissing your partner on the day of Kiss Day may not sound that much important, but for many people who have just started a new relationship this may prove to be a founding stone towards their forever relationship.
The significance of Kiss Day of Valentine's week is to show utmost care, affection, and fondness towards your partner and convey your hidden feelings without speaking.
Different people have different ways of celebrating a Kiss Day during a Valentine's week. However, it is the intention that matters. Some people kiss their partners by taking them to a romantic place while others decorate their houses and express their feelings through an intense kiss.
There is nothing wrong in kissing your partner as long it is consensual. Kissing is just a way to make your partner feel wanted. A kiss can be miraculous if your partner is more into romantic stuff, after all who does not like love and attention.
