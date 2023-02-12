Kiss Day 2023 Date, Significance, and How To Celebrate This Valentine's Week

Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 13 February, a day before the Valentine's Day. The day is dedicated to all the lovers who express their emotions and feelings via kissing.

A kiss is one of the sweet and intimate gestures to make your partner feel special and loved. When people cannot express their feelings in words, they show some romantic gestures like kissing to express their love and affection towards the partner.

Lets us know about the history and significance of celebrating the Kiss Day 2023.