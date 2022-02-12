Kiss Day 2022: Date, History, Wishes, Quotes & Images

Happy kiss day 2022 wishes, images and more
(Photo: Indian Express)
Kiss day marks the sixth day of the Valentines week. It is the day where couples indulge in physical affections and embrace each other in a loving kiss.
In 2022, kiss day shall be celebrated on 13 February 2022.
While the initial few days of the valentine's week involve simple gifts on Chocolate Day and Teddy day, the latter part of the week witnesses Hug day and Kiss day.
Additionally, even though kiss day is largely celebrated by people in love, it can also be celebrated between friends and family. An affectionate kiss on the cheek by someone you love can make your day better.
The entire valentines week gives people opportunities to confess your feelings and do something special for your loved one.
So without further ado, lets dive right into the best Kiss day 2022 wishes, quotes, greetings, images, messages, whatsapp status, sms and more.
Getting a kiss from you makes my day sweetheart! A very happy kiss day!!
A kiss from you gives me an abundance of happiness and joy. May we never part, sweetheart. Happy Kiss Day!
I thank the Lord for giving us each other. Happy Kiss Day my love!
Sending lots of kisses and love for you this Kiss day!! Happy Kiss day my love
My eyes are eager to see you, my ears are eager to hear you. And my lips are eager to kiss you. I miss you, my love. Happy Kiss Day!
A kiss from you makes my day, a peck on the cheek every morning brightens up my day. Happy kiss day baby!
Kiss day 2022 best wishes
Kiss day 2022 best messages
Kiss day 2022 best shayari for your loved one
We at The Quint wish you all a very Happy Kiss Day!!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)