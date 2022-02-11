ADVERTISEMENT

Hug Day 2022: Date, Wishes, Quotes, and Images

Hug Day will be celebrated on 12 February this year.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Best images and wishes for hug day 2022</p></div>
No matter how old we get, hugs are something that makes us feel better. They are not only warm, but also make us feel loved and valued. So, it is no surprise that the Valentine's Week has a whole day dedicated to hugs.

In fact, Hug Day is one of the most cherished days of the Valentine's Week. It's not just lovers who celebrate this day, but also friends and family. Needless to say, hugs are universal; they help us convey our affection for another person, even if it can't be expressed with words.

This year, Hug Day is celebrated on 12 February.

On the occasion, we have curated some of the best Hug Day wishes, quotes, greetings, images, messages, WhatsApp statuses, and more that you can share with your loved ones.

Hug Day 2022: Wishes

  • Hugs are like vitamins for the soul. Happy Hug Day, my love!

  • Hugs are scientifically proven to make the other person feel better in 20 seconds. Happy Hug Day, my beloved!

  • A hug from you makes my day better. Happy Hug Day!

  • Sending you a warm hug from miles away because on this Hug Day, my arms will feel empty without you. Happy Hug Day, dear!

  • Your hugs are my ultimate happiness. Happy Hug Day!

  • A hug a day keeps the demons at bay. Happy Hug Day!!

  • They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything. Happy Hug Day!

  • The greatest feeling in this world is to have you in my arms. Happy Hug Day!

Hug Day 2022: Images

Happy Hug Day 2022

(Photo: Pinterest)

Hug Day 2022: Best Wishes

(Photo: Indian Express)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hug Day 2022: Wishes and Images for Your Loved Ones</p></div>

Hug Day 2022: Wishes and Images for Your Loved Ones

(Photo: hdwallpapersfreedownload.com)

We at The Quint wish you all a very Happy Hug Day!

