Happy Kick Day 2021: Memes, Wishes, and Quotes

The second day of anti-valentine’s week is Kick day. In this article we have curated some memes and wishes for you.
The Quint
Lifestyle
Published:
Kick Day 2021: Memes, Wishes, and Quotes | (Photo : The Quint)
The Valentine’s week concluded with Valentine’s Day on 14 February. From 15 February, begins a new week called anti-Valentine’s week. As we all know the Valentine’s week is to unite lovers, anti-Valentine’s week is to end relationships that are not working out.
The second day of anti-valentine’s week is Kick day. It is also widely popular among youngsters and singles. It is a break for singles after all the romantic content of the Valentin’s week. They celebrated it in a fun way.
But we must keep in mind, just like slap day, we should not go with the literal meaning of ‘Kick Day’. We must keep the fun spirit of the day in our minds and avoid any kind of violence.
In this article we have curated a list of funny memes and wishes for you.
Kick Day 2021: Memes and Wishes
The easiest and simplest way to say goodbye to a bad relationship is by giving it a kick on Kick Day.
Happy kick day to one and all. This kick day , kick the butt of your problems and move ahead.... Cause tensions and problem have no rights to move along with us.
Just wanted to wish you Happy Kick Day because for me you are no longer a part of my life.
When nothing changes even after putting in all the time and efforts, it is very clear that only a kick can bring the desired change…. Happy Kick Day 2020.
Sometimes all you need is a kick to sort your life in the easiest way possible. Happy Kick Day 2020!
Never hesitate in kicking off someone who doesn’t deserve you and your love because it is the best thing to do.
Just by kicking bad things off your life, you can stay happy and positive. Happy Kick Day!
Kick Day is a day for the courageous to put an end to a relationship that was all about negativities.
This is not going to be the end of something good but the start of something really nice. Happy Kick Day