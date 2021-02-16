Happy Kick Day 2021: Memes, Wishes, and Quotes

The Valentine’s week concluded with Valentine’s Day on 14 February. From 15 February, begins a new week called anti-Valentine’s week. As we all know the Valentine’s week is to unite lovers, anti-Valentine’s week is to end relationships that are not working out.

The second day of anti-valentine’s week is Kick day. It is also widely popular among youngsters and singles. It is a break for singles after all the romantic content of the Valentin’s week. They celebrated it in a fun way.

But we must keep in mind, just like slap day, we should not go with the literal meaning of ‘Kick Day’. We must keep the fun spirit of the day in our minds and avoid any kind of violence.