Karwa Chauth 2021: Special Memes, Funny Images, and Jokes

Here are some Memes, images, jokes and funny messages for Karwa Chauth 2021.
As people celebrates Karva Chauth, social media buzzes with meme fest. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Screenshot)
As people celebrates Karva Chauth, social media buzzes with meme fest.

Karva Chauth is a one-day festival celebrated every year on chauth, or the fourth day, after the Purnima (full moon night) of the month of Kartik of the Hindu calendar.

This year, Karwa Chauth is being observed on Sunday, 24 October 2021. It is celebrated mainly in the Northern sates like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. This festival is considered of great significance in Hinduism.

People wear traditional clothes, have sweets, and spend some quality time with their loved ones.

In this article, we have curated some memes, images, and jokes which you can share with your wife/ husband on this joyous occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Here's what the moon thinks when everyone's staring at it.

Karwa Chauth Memes, Images and Jokes

LET?!!

Karwa Chauth Memes, Images and Jokes

"I AM HUNGRY!!"

Karwa Chauth Memes, Images and Jokes

Karwa Chauth Memes, Images and Jokes

Reading makes you wise.

*Googles moonrise time in dilli

Karwa Chauth Memes, Images and Jokes

Karwa Chauth Memes, Images and Jokes

