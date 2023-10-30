Karva Chauth 2023: Dos and Don'ts For Women During Fasting

Karwa Chauth 2023 dos and don'ts
(Image: iStock)
The Hindu festival Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year on the fourth day after Purnima with great enthusiasm and fervour among married women. On this day, women keep a 'nirjala' fast, which literally means not comsuming water from sunrise till moonrise. Married women fast on this day to pray for the safe and long life of their husbands. But these days many husbands observe the fast along with their wives too for a similar reason.
On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women dress up in new clothes and apply mehendi on their hands as a part of the festivities. Tge narried women who observe this fast get together on this day and celebrate it by narrating folk tale, reading Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and singing folk songs. The fast is later broken after having a glimpse of the moon.
Do wear colorful clothes which are considered auspicious on Karwa Chauth like red, yellow, green, pink, orange, etc.
Do follow the tradition of Solah Shringar, which includes wearing mangalsutra, nose pins, bindis, bangles, earrings, rings, and other accessories that are worn as a part of rituals to ensure good fortune and happy married life.
Do prepare the Sargi thali, an integral part of the Karwa Chauth puja. It is a special thali with different foods and gifts presented by the mother-in-law to their daughter-in-law.
Do participate in the evening Karwa Chauth puja and attend the Katha. It is believed that this is the final ritual and skipping this makes the nirjala incomplete.
Do apply henna on your hands a day before observing the fast.
Do include foods that are high in protein and complex carbs during the morning meal as they keep you full for a longer time period.
Do drink a lot of water before the fast begins.
Don't wear clothes of black and white color.
Don't use sharp objects like scissors, blades, knives, and needles.
Don't consume non-vegetarian foods after breaking the fast.
Don't drink coffee and tea before the fast to avoid developing acidity.
Don't season your food too much.
