Karva Chauth 2023: Dos and Don'ts For Women During Fasting

The Hindu festival Karwa Chauth is celebrated every year on the fourth day after Purnima with great enthusiasm and fervour among married women. On this day, women keep a 'nirjala' fast, which literally means not comsuming water from sunrise till moonrise. Married women fast on this day to pray for the safe and long life of their husbands. But these days many husbands observe the fast along with their wives too for a similar reason.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women dress up in new clothes and apply mehendi on their hands as a part of the festivities. Tge narried women who observe this fast get together on this day and celebrate it by narrating folk tale, reading Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha and singing folk songs. The fast is later broken after having a glimpse of the moon.