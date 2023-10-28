Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Date, Time, Significance Of Special Trading Session

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date and Time: Diwali is an auspicious festival in India and people who are into trading consider Diwali as one of the important days for trading, may be because it is considered as a day of Goddess Laxmi. Keeping this in mind, the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE has decided to host a one hour special Muhurat trading on November 12. The session will begin at 6 PM and end at 7:15 PM, which includes a 15-minute pre-market session.

These sessions will mark the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, also known as Samvat. It is believed that conducting trading during the auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth to the stakeholders. Trades executed during the Muhurat trading session are settled on the same day.

Diwali is an auspicious occasion to commence any new venture as per the market analysts and they believe that investors can reap benefits from trading during this session throughout the year.