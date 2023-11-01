Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023: Date, History, Significance, Wishes, and Greetings

The southern state observes 'Karnataka Rajyotsava' on 1 November every year. This year, the day will be observed on Wednesday by the people of the region. On 1 November 1956, Kannada-speaking regions in southern India merged to form Karnataka and the state received its current name in 1973. Therefore, this day is extremely important for the people who live in Karnataka and they celebrate it in different ways. You should know more about the celebrations and the importance of the day.

