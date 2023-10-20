World Iodine Deficiency Day 2023: Effect Of Iodine Deficiency On Body & More

World Iodine Deficiency Day is celebrated every year on 21 October 2023 with an aim to raise awareness about the effect of iodine deficiency and this day is also known as World Iodine Deficiency Disorder Day 2023. On this day, various local, national, and international healthcare organizations, including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) organize numerous events, campaigns, educational programs, and workshops to raise awareness.

In this World Iodine Deficiency Day 2023, we are here to help you know about the consequences of iodine deficiency and answer a few more common questions.