Kalashtami May 2024: Date, Tithi, Significance & Rituals

1. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

2. Devotees place an idol of Lord Kaal Bhairav or Lord Shiva on a wooden plank.

3. On the special occasion of Kalashtami, devotees take a Sankalp of observing a fast.

4. They light a diya with mustard oil and offer orchid flowers.

5. Recite Kaal Bhairav Ashtakam and seek blessings of Kaal Bhairav.

6. Devotees visit the temple and offer Sweet Rot which is a special bhog prasad for Kaal Bhairav. Many devotees also offer liquor and pray for fulfillment of their wishes.

8. In the evening, again they light a diya and offer him bhog prasad like - Malpua, Poode, sweet rott and gram flour halwa.

9. People offer their prayers by chanting various Bhairav Mantra.

10. And lastly, devotees break their fast by having sattvik food.

11. Dog is the vehicle of Lord Kaal Bhairav so one must feed dogs on this day.