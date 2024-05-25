Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date: Tithi, Ritual, Vrat, and Significance

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024.
Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the auspicious festivals of Hindus. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and is celebrated with great devotion and dedication by devotees. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha but the one recognized in the month of Vaishakha known as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is considered more auspicious. This year, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturth will be celebrated on Sunday, 26 May 2024.
Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi has a great significance. It is believed that people who keep fast on this day will get rid of all the personal and professional life problems. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi fast (vrat) should be kept from early morning. After completion of prayers and special puja, devotees can break their fast. During the fast, believers are prohibited from eating non-veg food and consuming tobacco or alcohol.
According to Drik Panchang, following is the tithi of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi.
Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 6:06 pm on 26 May 2024
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 4:53 pm on 27 May 2024
Following are some of the important rituals of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi.
Waking up early in the morning before sunrise.
Taking a holy bath for purification.
Keeping a fast (Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat)
Preparing Lord Ganesha's favourite modak sweets.
Eating only satvik food. Non-veg is not allowed.
Chanting Ganesha Atharvashirsha for blessings.
Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Puja
Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. According to Hinduism, the famous Mahabharata was written by Lord Ganesha and while writing it, he lost one of his tusks. Therefore, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated to represent the knowledge, wisdom, and learning of Lord Ganesha. Mahabharata was dictated by sage Vyasa.
The significance of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha to get rid from all the difficulties of life. Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta, the destroyer of all obstacles. Therefore, devotees keep Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat and perform special puja on this day to seek happiness and prosperity.
