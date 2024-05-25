Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date: Tithi, Ritual, Vrat, and Significance

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the auspicious festivals of Hindus. It is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and is celebrated with great devotion and dedication by devotees. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha but the one recognized in the month of Vaishakha known as Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is considered more auspicious. This year, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturth will be celebrated on Sunday, 26 May 2024.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi has a great significance. It is believed that people who keep fast on this day will get rid of all the personal and professional life problems. Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi fast (vrat) should be kept from early morning. After completion of prayers and special puja, devotees can break their fast. During the fast, believers are prohibited from eating non-veg food and consuming tobacco or alcohol.