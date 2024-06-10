Jamai Sasthi 2024 Date: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate the Event

Jamai Sasthi 2024: Jamai Sasthi is a significant Hindu festival that is celebrated in West Bengal. The festival falls on the sixth day of the Jyestha month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 June.

The word Jamai means son-in-law, while Sasthi means the sixth day of the lunar month. Jamai Sasthi is a time of joy and celebration, and it is a particularly important time for the Bengali community. All families get together to observe the event every year.