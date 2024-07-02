Jackfruit Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Activities

advertisement
Jackfruit Day is celebrated on 4 July every year. The tropical fruit is a popular meat substitute for those who are trying to follow a plant-based diet. It is high in vitamins and antioxidants, making it a great addition to any diet. The ripe jackfruit can be eaten raw and the raw ones can be cooked into a yummy curry. there are various new recipes in the market to try and restaurants have also started serving new dishes.
Let' have a look at the history, significance, and activities of the Jackfruit Day 2024.
The fruit has a spiky outer skin and is native to parts of South and South-East Asia. It is mostly produced in Asia, but attempts were made to grow it in Hawaii before 1888. The word "jackfruit" is thought to have been derived from the Portuguese "jaca," which can also be translated to "chakka." The word was used in a book written by Portuguese naturalist and scholar Garcia da Orta in 1563.
Due to colonialism, the jackfruit has spread throughout the globe. It is now cultivated in several countries that were once colonies of European empires.
Jackfruit is used in a variety of cuisines across the world. It can be found in jams, pickles, ice creams, desserts, and other dishes. The fruit is also gaining popularity as a meat substitute. It is a great way to incorporate the fruit into your diet.
Jackfruit Day is a great way to celebrate the fruit's versatility and promote its health benefits. It is a fun and delicious day to try something new and healthy.
Here are some ways to celebrate Jackfruit Day:
Try eating Jackfruit raw: Jackfruit is enjoyed across the globe raw. This Jackfruit Day, why not give the fruit a try?
-Try cooking something with Jackfruit in it: Jackfruit can be cooked in a variety of ways. If you are so inclined, cook something with Jackfruit in it — be it savory or sweet.
-Try something with Jackfruit in it: If neither cooking nor eating the fruit raw is your cup of tea, try to find an eatery around you that uses jackfruit as an ingredient and taste something new?
