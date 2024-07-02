Jackfruit Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Activities

The fruit has a spiky outer skin and is native to parts of South and South-East Asia. It is mostly produced in Asia, but attempts were made to grow it in Hawaii before 1888. The word "jackfruit" is thought to have been derived from the Portuguese "jaca," which can also be translated to "chakka." The word was used in a book written by Portuguese naturalist and scholar Garcia da Orta in 1563.

Due to colonialism, the jackfruit has spread throughout the globe. It is now cultivated in several countries that were once colonies of European empires.

Jackfruit is used in a variety of cuisines across the world. It can be found in jams, pickles, ice creams, desserts, and other dishes. The fruit is also gaining popularity as a meat substitute. It is a great way to incorporate the fruit into your diet.

Jackfruit Day is a great way to celebrate the fruit's versatility and promote its health benefits. It is a fun and delicious day to try something new and healthy.