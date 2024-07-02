5 Tips To Prevent Malaria

Malaria is a rare disease in the U.S., with an estimated 2,000 cases reported each year. The disease is carried by mosquitos, and while it is not a vector-borne disease, it can be spread through human-to-human transmission.

Malaria is endemic in tropical and subtropical regions, and 241 million cases were reported worldwide in 2020. The majority of these cases occurred in Africa and South Asia. It is not the most common infectious disease in the U.S., but it can be fatal. If not treated promptly, malaria can cause severe seizures, brain damage, trouble breathing, organ failure, and death.

The symptoms of malaria include fever, headache, muscle pain, red blood cell, and jaundice. The disease can be spread to humans through mosquito bites. People who travel to areas where malaria is endemic are at highest risk of contracting the disease.