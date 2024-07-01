6 Tips On How To Reduce Plastic Use In Daily Life

advertisement
We use an estimated 35 million plastic bottles everyday in the UK alone. Many of us throw away plastic bottles after we use them, but this isn’t the only way to reduce plastic waste. There are a number of things you can do to cut down on plastic use and save money, too.
According to the UNEP, plastic pollution is a global problem. It is estimated that every year 19 to 23 million tonnes of plastic waste is leaked into the world's oceans, rivers, and lakes.
The problem of plastic pollution has serious implications for marine ecosystems. Plastic pollution can alter the structure and functioning of aquatic communities, leading to a reduction in their ability to adapt to climate change. This can have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of millions of people who rely on these ecosystems for food production and other essential activities.
Let's have a look at the ways to reduce plastic usage thus plastic pollution.
One way to reduce plastic waste is to carry a reusable bottle. Many cafes, restaurants, and bars offer free water refills, so you won’t have to pay for the bottle, just take it with you.
Another way to combat plastic pollution is to avoid excessive food packaging. Loose fruit and vegetables are often cheaper than pre-packaged alternatives, so buying loose produce can help to reduce plastic waste.
In addition, you should also consider carrying a spoon or fork when you go out for food. This is a great way to reduce plastic waste, especially in busy restaurants or cafes where cutlery is often shared.
For those who are on a tight budget, there are also some ways to reduce plastic waste. One option is to buy a reusable milk bottle. Many stores offer milk delivered in glass bottles, which can then be collected and reused.
If you’re planning a party, you can also try to make do with reusable decorations. Bunting, tassels, tissue pom poms, lanterns, fresh flowers, and other items can be reused to create a budget-friendly party.
Finally, one way to reduce plastic waste is to refuse disposable razors. Many people are switching to safety razors, which are generally made of stainless steel and have replaceable blades. While these razors are a little more expensive than disposable ones, they can save you money in the long run.
