Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 Date in India: History & Significance of Eid-e-Milad

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 Date, History, Significance, Holiday, Rabi ul Awwal Date in India, and More: Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an auspicious occasion for Muslims as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) - the last messenger of Allah. Also known as Eid-e-Milad, Mawlid, Milad un Nabi, and Nabid, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) falls every year in the month of Rabi ul Awal.

Every year, the exact date of beginning of Rabi’ al-awwal is decided after moon sighting. This year, the Rabi ul Awal moon was sighted in India on 18 September, therefore according to the Gregorian calendar, the first day of Rabi ul Awal was 19 September 2023 in India. Besides India, some other countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will also celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 28 September 2023. However, Saudi Arabia will observe the Eid-e-Milad on 27 September 2023.