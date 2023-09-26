Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 Date in India: History & Significance of Eid-e-Milad

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 Date in India. History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 Date, History, Significance, Holiday, Rabi ul Awwal Date in India, and More: Eid Milad-un-Nabi is an auspicious occasion for Muslims as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) - the last messenger of Allah. Also known as Eid-e-Milad, Mawlid, Milad un Nabi, and Nabid, the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) falls every year in the month of Rabi ul Awal.
Every year, the exact date of beginning of Rabi’ al-awwal is decided after moon sighting. This year, the Rabi ul Awal moon was sighted in India on 18 September, therefore according to the Gregorian calendar, the first day of Rabi ul Awal was 19 September 2023 in India. Besides India, some other countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will also celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 28 September 2023. However, Saudi Arabia will observe the Eid-e-Milad on 27 September 2023.
Although, the exact history of celebrating Eid-e-Milad is not known but it varies among different sections of Muslims. Some Muslims believe that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was born in the city of Makkah on the 12th day Rabi ul Awal in 570 CE.
Celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi as an official festival is believed to be started in Egypt, and the event became quite popular in the 11th century. In the 12th century, some other countries like Spain, Turkey, Morocco, and Syria also started recognizing this event. Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday is official in several countries, and people celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and grandeur.
Eid-e-Milad is celebrated annually in Rabi ul Awal - the third month of Islamic calendar. The significance of celebrating this day is to honor the holy preachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and commemorate his contribution in Islam.
On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Muslims offer special prayers, keep fasts, participate in peaceful religious processions, sing religious songs, recite holy Quran, Durood -o- Salam (special prayers to compliment Prophet SAW), organize charity and donation events, wave religious flags, and prepare delicacies for their loved ones.
In India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed on Thursday, 28 September 2023.
Yes, Eid-e-Milad holiday is gazetted in many countries including India. Some schools and banks also observe holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi,
Rabi ul Awal - the third month of Islamic calendar started in India from 19 September, and the moon was sighted on 18 September 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)