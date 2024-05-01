International Scurvy Awareness Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Events

International Scurvy Awareness Day 2024: Scurvy is a life-threatening malnutrition disease that remains prevalent in many countries. It is caused by malnutrition and starvation, as well as the consumption of highly selective diets that exclude fruits and vegetables.

International Scurvy Awareness Day is observed on 2 May. This year, the event is set to be observed on Thursday. Everyone should celebrate the day to spread awareness about scurvy and the ways to prevent it.