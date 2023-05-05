Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Quotes, Images, Wishes, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Buddha Purnima 2023 wishes, messages, and greetings you can send to your loved ones.
Buddha Purnima or Vaishakh Purnima will be observed o 2023 and it is observed on the same date every year. This day is recognized as the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The real name of Lord Buddha was Siddhartha Gautama.
This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, 5 May. The first lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year will also be experienced on the same date.
According to Drik Panchang, the time of Gautama Buddha's birth and death is uncertain. But the celebration continues to celebrate his contribution towards peace and religious contributions in Buddhism. Below are a few quotes, wishes, images that you can share on the occasion of Buddha Purnima 2023.
1. No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.
2. We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.
5. -Drop by drop is the water pot filled. Likewise, the wise man, gathering it little by little, fills himself with good.
