International Men’s Day 2020: History, Objective and Quotes

Here’s all you need to know about International Men’s Day.

International Men’s Day is observed to create awareness of the stigma around the role of men, highlighting issues like men's mental health, toxic masculinity and male sexual abuse.

International Men's Day is celebrated on 19 November every year and was revived by a history professor in West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago. His name was Dr Jerome Teelucksingh and he chose the date 19 November to honour his father’s birthday. He not only just promoted this day all over the world but also addressed the various issues faced by men and boys in the world.

The urge to celebrate or notice the International Men’s Day started in the year 1960 as an equivalent to International Women’s Day which is celebrated on 8 March.