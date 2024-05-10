International Hummus Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

Know everything about International Hummus Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
Hummus is a popular food dish that originated in the Middle East and has been around for centuries. It is a staple in many countries in the region, and is loved by people around the world.
The word "hummus" is rooted in the Arabic word for "chickpea", and hummus is essentially a chickpea dish. It is made with chickpeas beans, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, and is a popular way to dip or eat a snack. Hummus is also a good source of fiber, protein, potassium, B6, folate, and Vitamin C, making it a healthy and versatile dish. People celebrate International Hummus day on 13 May. Let's know about the history, significance and activities for the day.
The first International Hummus Day was in 2012. The day was created to celebrate the delicious and versatile spread, and to raise awareness of its health benefits. Since then, the holiday has been celebrated around the world, with people enjoying hummus in all sorts of ways.
Hummus is a truly special food, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to experience it. It is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed in many different ways, and it is a good source of nutrients. International Hummus Day is a time to celebrate this delicious and healthy food, and to share it with others.
Hummus is a symbol of Middle Eastern culture and cuisine. It is a dish that is shared and enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds. Hummus is a healthy and nutritious food that can be part of a balanced diet. It is a good source of protein, fiber, and vitamins and minerals. Hummus is a versatile food that can be used in a variety of dishes. It can be used as a dip, a spread, or a main course. Hummus is a delicious and satisfying food that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is a food that brings people together and creates a sense of community.
There are many ways to celebrate International Hummus Day. One way is to make your own hummus at home with your family or friends. Another way to celebrate is to attend a hummus festival. Many countries around the world host hummus festivals every year, and these events are a great way to experience the culture and enjoy the food.
No matter how you choose to celebrate International Hummus Day, it is sure to be a time to appreciate the versatility and healthfulness of this popular food dish. Hummus is a truly special food, and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to experience it.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
