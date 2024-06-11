International Falafel Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance, and Activities

International Falafel Day 2024: Falafel Day is observed on 12 June, every year. This day is dedicated to the popular Middle Eastern dish that originated from fava beans. In fact, it is also known as International Falafel Day.

International Falafel Day 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday. It's a day to encourage people to try the dish. Falafel is a healthy treat that you can eat at any time of the day. It can either be eaten on its own or put into a pita. This is a vegan dish that has no meat or dairy so you should try it.