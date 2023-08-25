International Dog Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & More

International Dog Day is celebrated every year on 26 August to create awareness among people about the importance of dogs in our lives. The day is observed to appreciate the different roles played by dogs in the society as working dogs, honest companions, service animals, trainers, and assistance animals.

Every year, animals including dogs face discrimination, cruelty, negligence, and many other problems. International Dog Day is recognized to create awareness about such issues, and suggest measures to prevent them.

The International Dog Day activities include rescuing dogs, providing shelter homes to stray dogs, protecting animal rights, advocating for pet ownership, taming stray dogs, and more.