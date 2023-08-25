International Dog Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & More

International Dog Day 2023: Know the date, theme, history, significance, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
International Dog Day is celebrated every year on 26 August to create awareness among people about the importance of dogs in our lives. The day is observed to appreciate the different roles played by dogs in the society as working dogs, honest companions, service animals, trainers, and assistance animals.
Every year, animals including dogs face discrimination, cruelty, negligence, and many other problems. International Dog Day is recognized to create awareness about such issues, and suggest measures to prevent them.
The International Dog Day activities include rescuing dogs, providing shelter homes to stray dogs, protecting animal rights, advocating for pet ownership, taming stray dogs, and more.
International Dog Day is celebrated on 26 August every year.
The theme of International Dog Day 2023 is unknown. However, the purpose of celebrating the day is to aware people about the loyalty and companionship of dogs, and also motivate them to shower some love on these furry canine friends.
The concept of International Dog Day was first established in 2004 by Colleen Paige - an animal welfare advocate and animal behaviorist. The main idea behind celebrating the day is to appreciate and acknowledge the love, happiness, and companionship that dogs bring in our lives. Paige's goal was to highlight the issues faced by dogs, and promote rescue and adoption.
Besides, International Dog Day, the credit of several other animal related holidays like National Pet Day, National Puppy Day, and National Cat Day also goes to Colleen Paige.
The main significance of celebrating the International Dog Day includes the following:
Encouraging and promoting dog rescue.
Adopting homeless and stray dogs.
Organizing fundraising events for the welfare of animals like dogs.
Creating awareness about animal issues like negligence, animal abuse, animal cruelty.
Promoting pet ownership and animal welfare.
I want to work like a dog, doing what I was born to do with joy and purpose. I want to play like a dog, with total, jolly abandon. [Oprah Winfrey].
The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven not man's. [Mark Twain].
All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn't a dog. [Charles M. Schulz].
If you don't own a dog, at least one, there may not necessarily be anything wrong with you, but there may be something wrong with your life. [Roger Caras].
Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day. [John Grogan].
A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart. [Judy Desmond].
If a man aspires towards a righteous life, his first act of abstinence is from injury to animals. [Albert Einstein].
If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am. [Charles Yu].
No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as a dog does. [Christopher Morley].
Does not the gratitude of the dog put to shame any man who is ungrateful to his benefactors? [Saint Basil].
Before you get a dog, you can’t quite imagine what living with one might be like; afterward, you can’t imagine living any other way. [Caroline Knapp].
