International Day of the Unborn Child 2023 Theme: History, and Significance

International Day of the Unborn Child 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Significance.
(Photo: iStock)
The International Day of the Unborn Child is observed annually on 25 March to commemorate the opposition to abortion, established by Pope John Paul II. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about protecting the unborn children, advocating against abortion, and respecting the dignity of human life starting from the day of conception.
The International Day of the Unborn Child coincides with The Feast of the Annunciation, which marks the day when Jesus Christ became an unborn child in his mother's womb. The day is celebrated by Christians to remember millions of unborn children who lost their precious lives due to abortion.
Let us read about the International Day of the Unborn Child 2023 theme, history, significance, and other important details.
This year, the International Day of the Unborn Child will be celebrated on Saturday, 25 March 2023.
The theme of the International Day of the Unborn Child 2023 has not been decided yet.
The International Day of the Unborn Child was established by the Pope John Paul II. He considered the day as a means to favour the beginning of life and respect the dignity of human kind right from the conception.
El Salvador in 1993 established the Day of the Right to Be Born. Various countries like Argentina, Republic of Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Chile established the Day of the Conceived and Unborn in 1999, the National Day of the Unborn in 2000, and the National Day of Life Before Birth in 2001.
Nicaragua is the first ever nation that observed the Day of the Unborn Child in 2000. Later, Dominican Republic and Peru also observed the day in 2001 and 2002 respectively.
The significance of celebrating the International Day of the Unborn Child is to prevent illegal and unwanted abortions and respect the existence of human life right from its beginning in the mother's womb.
Terminating a pregnancy due to gender discrimination, and other selfish reasons is violation of human rights. People should be educated about the risks of abortion and why aborting an unborn child is unethical.
The importance of observing International Day of the Unborn Child is to convey people that life is precious at every stage of human existence and we must take all possible measures to protect it and put an end to the abortion violence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)