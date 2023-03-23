International Day of the Unborn Child 2023 Theme: History, and Significance

The International Day of the Unborn Child is observed annually on 25 March to commemorate the opposition to abortion, established by Pope John Paul II. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about protecting the unborn children, advocating against abortion, and respecting the dignity of human life starting from the day of conception.

The International Day of the Unborn Child coincides with The Feast of the Annunciation, which marks the day when Jesus Christ became an unborn child in his mother's womb. The day is celebrated by Christians to remember millions of unborn children who lost their precious lives due to abortion.

Let us read about the International Day of the Unborn Child 2023 theme, history, significance, and other important details.