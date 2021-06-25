International Seafarers Day 2021: Theme, History & Significance

International Seafarers Day 2021 is being celebrated on 25 June.
(Photo: Canva/ Altered by The Quint)
International Day of the Seafarer is observed annually on 25 June. The day is observed to acknowledge and spread awareness about the importance of the contribution made by seafarers to world trade.
Even during the unprecedented times of Covid-19 pandemic, they have worked in harsh conditions to keep the supply chain open.
In order to work towards a fair future of seafarers from around the world, International Maritime Organization (IMO) has decided the theme of "A Fair Future for Seafarers" for International Day of the Seafarer 2021.
IMO adopted a resolution to observe the Day of the Seafarers in the year 2010. The first International Day of the Seafarer was observed on 25 June 2011. It is now part of the annual list of United Nations Observances.
The campaign for International Day Of the Seafarer 2021 has been encourages governments from around the world to support seafarers amid the pandemic. It also calls for a fair future for them.
On this day, IMO asks people from around the world to acknowledge and thank seafarers for their important contribution to world trade.
Published: 25 Jun 2021,10:29 AM IST