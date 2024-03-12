National Jewel Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

The history of National Jewel Day dates back to prehistoric times when humans used jewelry made from stone, bones, and shells to mark status. It was a time when people wore elaborate pieces with a deep sense of spiritual significance. The value of metals, particularly gold, began to grow over time, and as a result, the wealthy began to reserve the right to wear silver, gold, and other precious gems.

In medieval Europe, where jewelry was considered a way to signify a person's status and rank, the rich wore lavish pieces made from gold and silver. The lower ranks typically wore pewter and copper. It was during this time that jewelry became more elaborate and sophisticated, with new techniques emerging to create stunning pieces.

The art of jewelry making has continued to evolve since the Renaissance Age, with modern trends emerging such as Art Deco and art nouveau. In the 1960s, conventions began to upend the traditional concept of jewelry, with new technology and non-precious materials making their way into the market. The use of jewelry to signal political strength or religious affiliations became more widespread, and it became a personal expression for many people.