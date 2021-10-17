International Day for Eradication of Poverty 2021: Theme, History, Significance

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed every year on 17 October to raise awareness about the struggles of people living in poverty.

According to the World Bank, between 88 and 115 million people are being pushed into poverty as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, with the majority of the new extreme poor being found in South Asian and Sub-Saharan countries where poverty rates are already high.

The official website of the United Nations (UN) states that the people living in poverty experience many interrelated and mutually reinforcing deprivations that prevent them from realizing their rights and perpetuate their poverty, including dangerous work conditions, unsafe housing, lack of nutritious food, unequal access to justice, lack of political power, and limited access to health care.