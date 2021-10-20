International Chef's Day 2021: Wishes and Quotes

International Chef Day 2021 is going to be celebrated on 20 October 2021.
International Chef's Day is observed on 20 October 2021 all across the world. It is a day that celebrates the profession of culinary arts so if you know a chef who goes out of his way to make excellent food, don't forget to wish him.
Over 100 chef associations participate internationally in the International Chef's Day every year. They host various events to not only promote the career of chefs but also emphasize the importance of eating healthy.
It was Chef Dr Bill Gallagher, former president of WorldChefs who began the International Chefs Day in 2004. The theme for International Chef's Day 2021 is “Building Forward Together: Ending Persistent Poverty, Respecting all People and our Planet”.
A good cook is like a sorceress who dispenses happiness. Happy Chef's Day to you!!
Cooking is an art and not everyone is gifted with it but everyone has the potential to learn it. A very Happy Chefs Day to you.
A good cook is the peculiar gift of the gods. He must be a perfect creature from the brain to the palate, from the palate to the finger’s end.
I think the most wonderful thing in the world is another chef. I’m always excited about learning new things about food.
On the occasion of Chefs Day, wishing you all the success and prosperity in your culinary skills. May you keep impressing people with your cooking.
It is quite magical to see how a chef can transform raw things into great tasting foods. Warm wishes on World Chefs Day to the creative chefs.