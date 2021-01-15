Indian Army Day 2021: Wishes, Images & Quotes

India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day on 15 January 2021. On 15 January, 1949, then Lieutenant General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. This day is considered important in the history of independent India. Since then India is celebrating Indian Army Day on 15 January to honor nation’s army.

Indian celebrate Indian army day every year. In this article we have curated a few wishes, quotes and images for you to wish you family a great Indian Army Day.