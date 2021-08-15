Independence Day 2021: Here's How to Send Stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year.
Here how to send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs on the occasion of Independence Day

India is celebrating Independence Day on 15 August 2021. India got its Independence from British on 15 August 1947. This day marks the end of British rule and establishment of a free India.

India's struggle for its freedom was very long and had cost too many lives. Therefore, this day is considered to be one of the most significant days in India. People observe this day to acknowledge the importance of freedom we enjoy today, and to pay their tributes to the people who fought for it.

Multiple events are organized all over the country to commemorate Independence day. A ceremony is also organized at Red Fort where Prime Minister of India delivers a speech. However, in the view of spread of Covid-19 virus, general public is restricted from many of such events. However, they can watch it live on TV or online.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, many other public places are also closed. Therefore, it may be difficult for you to meet your family, friends and relatives on this day. But you can wish them with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs on Independence Day.

How to Download WhatsApp Independence Day Stickers

  • Go to Google Play Store

  • Click on the search icon and type Independence Day WhatsApp stickers

  • Multiple options will come on your screen

  • Select one of them and click on Install

  • Go to the installed app

  • Click on sticker option

  • Add these stickers to WhatsApp

Incase you are an iPhone user, you can use Sticker.ly to download these stickers.

How to Use Independence Day GIFs

  • Go to the chat of the person you want to send the GIF to

  • Click on the sticker icon

  • Click on GIF option

  • Go to the search bar and type Independence Day

  • Multiple GIFs will appear on your screen

  • Click on the GIF you want to use and then click on send button

