Independence Day 2021: Here's How to Send Stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

Here how to send WhatsApp stickers and GIFs on the occasion of Independence Day
(Photo: iStock)
India is celebrating Independence Day on 15 August 2021. India got its Independence from British on 15 August 1947. This day marks the end of British rule and establishment of a free India.
India's struggle for its freedom was very long and had cost too many lives. Therefore, this day is considered to be one of the most significant days in India. People observe this day to acknowledge the importance of freedom we enjoy today, and to pay their tributes to the people who fought for it.
Multiple events are organized all over the country to commemorate Independence day. A ceremony is also organized at Red Fort where Prime Minister of India delivers a speech. However, in the view of spread of Covid-19 virus, general public is restricted from many of such events. However, they can watch it live on TV or online.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, many other public places are also closed. Therefore, it may be difficult for you to meet your family, friends and relatives on this day. But you can wish them with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs on Independence Day.
Go to Google Play Store
Click on the search icon and type Independence Day WhatsApp stickers
Multiple options will come on your screen
Select one of them and click on Install
Go to the installed app
Click on sticker option
Add these stickers to WhatsApp
Incase you are an iPhone user, you can use Sticker.ly to download these stickers.
Go to the chat of the person you want to send the GIF to
Click on the sticker icon
Click on GIF option
Go to the search bar and type Independence Day
Multiple GIFs will appear on your screen
Click on the GIF you want to use and then click on send button
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined