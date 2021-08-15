Independence Day 2021: Here's How to Send Stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp

India is celebrating Independence Day on 15 August 2021. India got its Independence from British on 15 August 1947. This day marks the end of British rule and establishment of a free India.

India's struggle for its freedom was very long and had cost too many lives. Therefore, this day is considered to be one of the most significant days in India. People observe this day to acknowledge the importance of freedom we enjoy today, and to pay their tributes to the people who fought for it.

Multiple events are organized all over the country to commemorate Independence day. A ceremony is also organized at Red Fort where Prime Minister of India delivers a speech. However, in the view of spread of Covid-19 virus, general public is restricted from many of such events. However, they can watch it live on TV or online.